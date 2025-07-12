Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Well, well some cold water on the green save the planet watermelons. Whoopsie Jennifer Granholm got it wrong. (No waaay! Waaay!) NY of course will have its cake and eat it too, data centers galore supported by Governor Hochul’s new nukes plan! One can imagine NYSERDA merging with the NYPA to get green nukes built and the Empire State is back baby! As for NEISO they will be on a cannabis greenhouse grow house roll, it will become Maine’s largest export product by 2030! Just ask them in Augusts! To make it even better for the elite watermelons in their effete watering holes, the Gulf of Maine is the Saudi Arabia of offshore wind! Thousands of “free” megawatts out at sea! “Lobsterah’s, we doan need no stinking lobsteraah’s!” The reality is that the six New England states and NYS enjoy some of the highest power prices in the lower 48, high taxes, environmental constraints on building anything other than a marijuana grow house and people are voting with their feet. Load likely will continue to decline and those gas pipelines that the governor of Massachusetts stopped when she was attorney general won’t be built either so good luck with new gas generation. Welcome to the Peoples Republic of Luancy and Fantasy of New England and New York State. State run grocery stores for the down trodden, the blind, lame and lazy. Give us your unwashed and unshaved and we shall all live in the dark together!

Great post as always EBB’s!!

Good post, reality is coming up to bat at last.

One point regarding NY's lack of data centers. The NYISO projects large load increases due to the net-zero electrification transition and the proposed Micron chip fab plant that , if fully built out, would have load equal to VT and NH combined. Maybe those influences are outside of the time frame of this analysis?

