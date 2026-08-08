Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
1d

Well if it were not for double standards, the Big Tech companies and their “renewable” supporters would have no standards at all. This crowd of wealthy do gooder’s can never do any good. At some point the American consumers will push back. In the meantime technology inside the data centers will no doubt improve. In the late 1960’s and early ‘70’s the impacts of clean water and clean air on pulp and paper mills was acute. It appeared that a lot of money was going to be spent on making the water and air cleaner whilst contributing to higher expenses in production. Two things happened; technology developed that lowered the cost of primary, secondary and tertiary water treatment facilities and the “loops” inside the pulp and paper mills were tightened up. This led to higher efficiencies inside the mill. As a side benefit, people started using more copy paper. Additional capacity was needed to catch up with demand. Further, additional use of waste and cogeneration steam contributed to inside the fence electric generation systems like the Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG). The combination of all this technology and demand for more paper, allowed the mills to recover costs spent on clean water and air expenses to comply with federal and state regulations. It saved the day until we didn’t need paper anymore. Perhaps virtue signaling moralists now worth billions will take a page out of the paper story and shut up, build new firm generation and actually contribute something rather than shout at us all about turning our lights off, and using electric ranges instead of a natural gas range. Of course when you own the world’s largest sailing yacht, (417 feet long) and a fossil fueled support vessel (150 feet long) you can virtue signal all you want until you can’t. Just remember the Washington Post motto! Democracy dies in darkness! It sure does when you have no juice to run the printing presses or enough capacity to send your digital versions of same through the ether.

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
1d

If Big Tech wants those renewable energy sources, then they deserve them. For themselves.

I'm completely favorable to them building their own skyscrapers on top of their data centers in a manner that would permit them to harness the energy from the wind and sun. And I'm also favorable to them building closed-loop energy systems to obtain the maximum amount of energy from those sources, to be used exclusively for their data centers.

I may not be a data center specialist, but when these Big Tech leaders are queried about the need for the huge scaling of these data centers, their collective responses focus on two issues: We need to build these for artificial intelligence ends, and we need to do this before China beats us there.

Okay. But what is the purpose of collecting all that data? So you can scan books and evade copyright controls? That will help you build a digital encyclopedia. But what other data are you collecting? And exactly what type of artificial intelligence edifice are you designing? I'm still waiting for those questions to be addressed.

Until that happens, I'm all in favor of letting them use their preferred sources of energy, like solar and wind, as their own. If they want it, they deserve it. Good and hard.

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