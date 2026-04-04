Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
2d

If only there was some way for the boards of these companies to feel the consequences of their decisions more directly I'm sure behaviors would change. for instance, if they were only allowed to draw power from the solar facility throughout the year, and when the sun sets, they find themselves powerless, they might see the decisions are not in the best interest of their customers.

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
2d

"Solar puts the con in Wisconsin".

A question for the EBBs: if in order to overcome objections to solar farms in sun-poor territories, they were placed underground, could they still collect subsidies and make a return on investment?

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