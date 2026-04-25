Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Leen Weijers's avatar
Leen Weijers
5m

Great news, EBB! The US travels the path all countries like to travel as they develop. Take China, where PM2.5 and SO2 are also down substantially since about 2013.

It is a natural progression for development. People in energy poverty prefer dirty energy over no energy. As societies get richer they become cleaner: https://wirescrossed.substack.com/p/human-energy-systems-a-primer-2?utm_source=app-post-stats-page&r=1r9eeo&utm_medium=ios

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
35m

The Sheeple will believe most everything if it can become a fixture in the legacy media or trend high enough on social media. You guys know America is a dirty capitalist country right 🤦 and industry is bad and all the products we get from dirty fossil fuels and reliable electricity from fossil fuels will be replaced by clean energy 🤪🕵️ I read that on the internet….. must be true

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