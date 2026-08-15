Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Chris Gorman's avatar
Chris Gorman
1d

Sarah for the win. I'm surprised that PA removing a significant piece of it's green energy policy hasn't yield a larger rate reduction. But I imagine it has retired most of its traditional coal fleet and not built nat gas plants in the last several years. Without being able to spin those up in a meaningful way, you're stuck with stupid rates.

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Roel Pieterman's avatar
Roel Pieterman
2d

Thank you very much for this great resource! Even for a non-US subscriber this offers much insight! Your efforts are highly appreciated!

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