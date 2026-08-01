Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
4h

Exposing these close calls takes a lot of effort, thank you. Nice mention of the higher ups that read EBB every week, good to know people that make important decisions are getting/staying informed. How do you get the renewable religion to look at the incompatibility of major adoptions at grid scale of wind/solar/storage. It is more than being brainwashed to the renewable ideology, there is too much financial incentives to let them be honest with themselves. Charlie Munger continues to be right when he stated show me the incentives, I’ll tell you the outcome. Stop the grift, solve the problems? Or at least start to stop this renewable idiocy. I did get a laugh when from this line “the renewable energy our communities are asking for “. Total BS people want reliable, low cost electricity. And that doesn’t happen with renewable sources like solar, wind and batteries.

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Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
2h

Nice one! I actually took a look and didn't find the EEA3 call. I have the SPP app on my phone and got the EEA2 push notification, but EEA3 didn't show up.

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