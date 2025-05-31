Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
5d

Keep up the great work. Good to see it recognized! Maybe next you can school the big winding renewables supporters in the GOP Senate!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
5d

Ut ohh!! The EBB’s are gonna take some heat from the private equity and bankers now! You took their blinky of PTC’s away! Whatever will the checked shirt and logo over the left breast side of their quilted vests do now? Great work and equally well done to the four congressional Musketeers for hopefully putting an end to this part of the energy grift, at least for a while. As to APS if their lips are moving they are lying. Whatever they are planning it will not work; it will cost too much and it will fail to deliver lower cost electricity to their customers. Definition of a New York minute, is the time it takes a regulated utility lawyer to begin abrogating the long term power purchase contract he just signed with you. It is beyond trust but verify with this lot. Put your hand on their throats and squeeze until they agree to play nice. Then be prepared to do the small thing agin in a year or two. Eversource one of main utilities in New Hampshire is going before the PSC in Concord and asking for a paltry 17% rate increase for their delivery of electricity to consumers. Devil is in the detail and this writer has not seen the guts of the request, but they don’t own any generation so we know they ain’t building anything and they barely keep the lines clear. Whatever could it be? Well bonus’ are expensive damn it, and imported gas and electricity are expensive. Stop me if you have heard this all before. Great work EBB’s! Never give up and never give in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture