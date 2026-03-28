Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Jerry Boehm's avatar
Jerry Boehm
10h

Not sure the cost of the land mass it takes for wind & solar & loss of that land for other uses factors in. Additionally these land masses are typically far away from the end users

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Michael Hendrickson's avatar
Michael Hendrickson
9h

"ERCOT’s batteries are starting to resemble the Donner Party." Love it! 😂

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